Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOGO, NOVA, FIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total of 11,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.2% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,200 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) options are showing a volume of 25,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.8% of NOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 9,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,900 underlying shares of NOVA. Below is a chart showing NOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 8,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 818,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.1% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 961,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,600 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOGO options, NOVA options, or FIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.