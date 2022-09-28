Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOGO, NOVA, FIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total of 11,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.2% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,200 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) options are showing a volume of 25,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.8% of NOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 9,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,900 underlying shares of NOVA. Below is a chart showing NOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 8,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 818,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.1% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 961,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,600 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOGO options, NOVA options, or FIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.