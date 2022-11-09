Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOGO, DDD, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total volume of 6,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 634,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.3% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,000 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) saw options trading volume of 10,031 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,800 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 8,702 contracts, representing approximately 870,200 underlying shares or approximately 89.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOGO options, DDD options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.