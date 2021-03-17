Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, ACTG, MKSI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 110,336 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Acacia Research Corp (Symbol: ACTG) options are showing a volume of 7,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 703,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of ACTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 6,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,700 underlying shares of ACTG. Below is a chart showing ACTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI) saw options trading volume of 2,840 contracts, representing approximately 284,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of MKSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,000 underlying shares of MKSI. Below is a chart showing MKSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

