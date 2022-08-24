Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GIS, NTAP, CTAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS), where a total volume of 15,429 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,800 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 3,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 09, 2022, with 685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,500 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) saw options trading volume of 1,387 contracts, representing approximately 138,700 underlying shares or approximately 41% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

