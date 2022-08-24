Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GIS, NTAP, CTAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS), where a total volume of 15,429 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,800 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 3,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 09, 2022, with 685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,500 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) saw options trading volume of 1,387 contracts, representing approximately 138,700 underlying shares or approximately 41% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GIS options, NTAP options, or CTAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings