Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GILD, NLOK, APD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total volume of 28,432 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,200 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) saw options trading volume of 26,459 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of NLOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 15,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NLOK. Below is a chart showing NLOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) options are showing a volume of 4,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 437,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
