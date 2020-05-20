Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GILD, ILMN, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 99,052 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 22,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 4,260 contracts, representing approximately 426,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 37,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 13,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GILD options, ILMN options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.