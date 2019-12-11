Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GILD, GKOS, DERM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total volume of 66,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 116.7% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 10,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) saw options trading volume of 4,578 contracts, representing approximately 457,800 underlying shares or approximately 114.4% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 400,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,800 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Dermira Inc (Symbol: DERM) saw options trading volume of 11,432 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 110.5% of DERM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,500 underlying shares of DERM. Below is a chart showing DERM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

