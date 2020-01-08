Markets
GEO

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEO, HUN, WDAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total volume of 10,226 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.9% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 7,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,600 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) saw options trading volume of 9,556 contracts, representing approximately 955,600 underlying shares or approximately 61% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 11,041 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GEO options, HUN options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GEO HUN WDAY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular