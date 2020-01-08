Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEO, HUN, WDAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total volume of 10,226 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.9% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 7,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,600 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) saw options trading volume of 9,556 contracts, representing approximately 955,600 underlying shares or approximately 61% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 11,041 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEO options, HUN options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.