Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEF, MTCH, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF), where a total volume of 1,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 106,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,800 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 14,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,700 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 6,158 contracts, representing approximately 615,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

