Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GE, RILY, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total of 30,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,300 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) options are showing a volume of 963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 96,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 199,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 352,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 17,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

