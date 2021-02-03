Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLY, AMCX, HOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total volume of 27,847 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 9,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,500 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Networks Inc (Symbol: AMCX) saw options trading volume of 11,870 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of AMCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,100 underlying shares of AMCX. Below is a chart showing AMCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 12,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,900 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

