Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, CVNA, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 4,871 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 487,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 5,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 566,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,900 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 205,917 contracts, representing approximately 20.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 19,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

