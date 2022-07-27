Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, AGL, SKX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 12,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL) options are showing a volume of 16,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.4% of AGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 6,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,900 underlying shares of AGL. Below is a chart showing AGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 11,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, AGL options, or SKX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

