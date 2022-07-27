Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, AGL, SKX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 12,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL) options are showing a volume of 16,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.4% of AGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 6,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,900 underlying shares of AGL. Below is a chart showing AGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 11,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.2% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, AGL options, or SKX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.