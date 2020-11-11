Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FPRX, DDOG, CORT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc (Symbol: FPRX), where a total volume of 64,807 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 1040.9% of FPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 39,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of FPRX. Below is a chart showing FPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 123,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 376.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 22,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) options are showing a volume of 15,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 193.8% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 812,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 12,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

