Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FOE, SAM, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ferro Corp (Symbol: FOE), where a total volume of 5,003 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 500,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.7% of FOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of FOE. Below is a chart showing FOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,031 contracts, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares or approximately 78% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 132,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 64 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,400 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 43,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,300 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FOE options, SAM options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

