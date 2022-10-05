Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FNKO, SPR, AN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO), where a total volume of 3,191 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 319,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 694,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,700 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) options are showing a volume of 10,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) options are showing a volume of 5,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 507,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,800 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FNKO options, SPR options, or AN options
