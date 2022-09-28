Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FLNG, TDOC, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), where a total of 4,978 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 497,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.3% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 590,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 36,689 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 83% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 20,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 26,280 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,500 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLNG options, TDOC options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

