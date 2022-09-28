Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FLNG, TDOC, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), where a total of 4,978 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 497,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.3% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 590,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 36,689 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 83% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 20,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 26,280 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,500 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FLNG options, TDOC options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.