Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FIVN, MSFT, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total volume of 6,069 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 606,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.3% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,000 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 256,230 contracts, representing approximately 25.6 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 20,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 8,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,300 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

FIVN MSFT SPOT

Stocks Options

