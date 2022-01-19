Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FIVE, UNP, NKTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 3,620 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 362,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 721,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 11,866 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 1,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,200 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) options are showing a volume of 10,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of NKTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,200 underlying shares of NKTR. Below is a chart showing NKTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, UNP options, or NKTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.