Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FISV, ISRG, FLIR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), where a total volume of 76,399 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 167.4% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 35,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 5,767 contracts, representing approximately 576,700 underlying shares or approximately 87.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 660,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) options are showing a volume of 10,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of FLIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares of FLIR. Below is a chart showing FLIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

