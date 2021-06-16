Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FE, RL, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE), where a total volume of 10,727 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,300 underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 4,865 contracts, representing approximately 486,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,600 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 68,599 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 22,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FE options, RL options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

