Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, HD, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 10,853 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 21,361 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 2,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 73,855 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 7,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
