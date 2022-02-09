Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FCX, AVGO, MGM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 185,154 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 16,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 16,328 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 8,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 895,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 22,734 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
