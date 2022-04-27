Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FB, UPS, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 387,205 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 38.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 145.6% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 19,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 36,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 10,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,351 contracts, representing approximately 335,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FB options, UPS options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.