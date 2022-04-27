Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FB, UPS, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total of 387,205 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 38.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 145.6% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 19,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 36,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 10,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 3,351 contracts, representing approximately 335,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FB options, UPS options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.