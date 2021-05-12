Markets
FB

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FB, HUBG, BYND

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 277,278 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.3% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 18,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) saw options trading volume of 3,033 contracts, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares or approximately 131.8% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 38,814 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 131.1% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,000 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FB options, HUBG options, or BYND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB HUBG BYND

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular