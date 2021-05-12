Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FB, HUBG, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 277,278 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.3% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 18,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) saw options trading volume of 3,033 contracts, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares or approximately 131.8% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 38,814 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 131.1% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,000 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

