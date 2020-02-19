Markets
FANG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FANG, VIAC, LB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 38,870 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 167.8% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 14,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 70,886 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 28,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) options are showing a volume of 72,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 30,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FANG options, VIAC options, or LB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FANG VIAC LB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular