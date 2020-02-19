Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FANG, VIAC, LB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 38,870 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 167.8% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 14,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 70,886 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 28,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) options are showing a volume of 72,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 30,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FANG options, VIAC options, or LB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

