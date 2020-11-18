Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FANG, IFF, NCLH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total of 22,909 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,500 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) saw options trading volume of 7,551 contracts, representing approximately 755,100 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,500 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 117,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 22,842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

