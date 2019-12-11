Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FANG, ATVI, DISH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 29,098 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148.1% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 22,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 36,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 11,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw options trading volume of 12,768 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

