Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: F, MS, BIIB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 314,453 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 31.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 70.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 38,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 47,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 4,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,000 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 5,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 585,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,900 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

