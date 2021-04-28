Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: F, DISCK, XOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 246,274 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 52.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 41,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCK) saw options trading volume of 47,564 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of DISCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 20,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DISCK. Below is a chart showing DISCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 90,713 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,800 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for F options, DISCK options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.