Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EXPI, NTNX, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI), where a total volume of 7,078 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 707,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.2% of EXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of EXPI. Below is a chart showing EXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 16,048 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 77.7% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 3,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,500 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 303,348 contracts, representing approximately 30.3 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 23,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPI options, NTNX options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.