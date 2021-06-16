Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EXPE, NVTA, VRRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 10,332 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 1,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,400 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA) saw options trading volume of 17,085 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of NVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,900 underlying shares of NVTA. Below is a chart showing NVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verra Mobility Corp (Symbol: VRRM) saw options trading volume of 3,861 contracts, representing approximately 386,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of VRRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of VRRM. Below is a chart showing VRRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

