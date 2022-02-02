Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EXPE, AKAM, TGT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 13,701 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,600 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 8,577 contracts, representing approximately 857,700 underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,900 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 24,688 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, AKAM options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

