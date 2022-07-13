Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, WMT, DIS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 38,224 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.3% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 26,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 44,123 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 19,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 65,016 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, WMT options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
