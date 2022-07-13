Markets
ETSY

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, WMT, DIS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 38,224 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.3% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 26,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 44,123 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 19,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 65,016 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, WMT options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETSY WMT DIS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular