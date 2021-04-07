Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, OKTA, ANF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 17,701 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 1,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 9,922 contracts, representing approximately 992,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 7,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 746,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,800 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, OKTA options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

