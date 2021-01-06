Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ETN, EXPE, HUM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), where a total of 8,289 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 828,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,200 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 14,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,600 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 4,325 contracts, representing approximately 432,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 870,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETN options, EXPE options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

