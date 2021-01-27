Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ESPR, CREE, WDAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR), where a total volume of 5,852 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 585,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.1% of ESPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 899,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares of ESPR. Below is a chart showing ESPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Cree Inc (Symbol: CREE) options are showing a volume of 12,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of CREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 4,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,900 underlying shares of CREE. Below is a chart showing CREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 11,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

