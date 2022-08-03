Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EPC, SPB, ENTG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC), where a total volume of 3,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 320,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.1% of EPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares of EPC. Below is a chart showing EPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) saw options trading volume of 4,015 contracts, representing approximately 401,500 underlying shares or approximately 96.9% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) options are showing a volume of 13,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.6% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,800 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EPC options, SPB options, or ENTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
