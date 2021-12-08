Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EPAM, PTON, EVRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM), where a total volume of 2,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 226,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.7% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,600 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 130,621 contracts, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 12,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Everi Holdings Inc (Symbol: EVRI) options are showing a volume of 4,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 444,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of EVRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 771,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,700 underlying shares of EVRI. Below is a chart showing EVRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

