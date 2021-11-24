Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EOSE, PSTG, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE), where a total volume of 4,510 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 451,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.7% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 558,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 24,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.1% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,500 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 127,172 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 10,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

