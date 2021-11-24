Markets
EOSE

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EOSE, PSTG, DKNG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE), where a total volume of 4,510 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 451,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.7% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 558,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 24,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.1% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,500 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 127,172 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 10,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EOSE options, PSTG options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EOSE PSTG DKNG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular