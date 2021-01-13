Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EOG, REGN, GPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), where a total of 26,030 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.9% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,200 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 5,272 contracts, representing approximately 527,200 underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 36,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,400 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

