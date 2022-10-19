Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EOG, HZO, PLL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), where a total volume of 17,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 2,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,000 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

MarineMax Inc (Symbol: HZO) saw options trading volume of 1,391 contracts, representing approximately 139,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of HZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 298,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of HZO. Below is a chart showing HZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Piedmont Lithium Inc (Symbol: PLL) saw options trading volume of 1,748 contracts, representing approximately 174,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of PLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 382,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,200 underlying shares of PLL. Below is a chart showing PLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

