Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ENZ, ILMN, SEAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (Symbol: ENZ), where a total of 1,823 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 182,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of ENZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 330,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,500 underlying shares of ENZ. Below is a chart showing ENZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 6,701 contracts, representing approximately 670,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) saw options trading volume of 5,580 contracts, representing approximately 558,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

