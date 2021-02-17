Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ENVA, TMUS, AR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enova International Inc (Symbol: ENVA), where a total of 2,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 243,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of ENVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 450,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,900 underlying shares of ENVA. Below is a chart showing ENVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 23,350 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,700 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 51,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 16,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

