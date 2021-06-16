Markets
ENPH

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, TFX, AXSM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 14,124 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) saw options trading volume of 1,047 contracts, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of TFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of TFX. Below is a chart showing TFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 1,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 181,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, TFX options, or AXSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENPH TFX AXSM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular