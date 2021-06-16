Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, TFX, AXSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 14,124 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) saw options trading volume of 1,047 contracts, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of TFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,600 underlying shares of TFX. Below is a chart showing TFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) options are showing a volume of 1,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 181,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, TFX options, or AXSM options

