Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EMR, RCL, DISCA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), where a total of 13,023 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of EMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 9,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 956,700 underlying shares of EMR. Below is a chart showing EMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 13,708 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) options are showing a volume of 28,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of DISCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DISCA. Below is a chart showing DISCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

