Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ELV, ENPH, STX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV), where a total volume of 5,174 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 517,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 13,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring July 22, 2022, with 1,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 7,505 contracts, representing approximately 750,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ELV options, ENPH options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

