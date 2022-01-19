Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ELF, CBRE, ALGM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total volume of 2,272 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 227,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.3% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) saw options trading volume of 5,905 contracts, representing approximately 590,500 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 963,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,500 underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) saw options trading volume of 5,004 contracts, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 822,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,400 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

