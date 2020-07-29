Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EIX, BE, SEAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Edison International (Symbol: EIX), where a total of 11,999 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of EIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,200 underlying shares of EIX. Below is a chart showing EIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 33,744 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 19,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) options are showing a volume of 9,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 918,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 6,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,300 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

