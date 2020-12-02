Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EHTH, RNG, CLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH), where a total of 3,394 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 339,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of EHTH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 603,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,200 underlying shares of EHTH. Below is a chart showing EHTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) saw options trading volume of 6,707 contracts, representing approximately 670,700 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 56,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

